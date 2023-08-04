News & Insights

Friday's ETF Movers: PEY, CIBR

August 04, 2023 — 01:13 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Telephone and Data Systems (TDS), up about 78.4% and shares of V.F. (VFC), up about 4.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR), down about 1.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Fortinet (FTNT), lower by about 23.6%, and shares of Palo Alto Networks (PANW), lower by about 8.8% on the day.

