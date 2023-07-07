Friday's ETF Movers: OIH, XLV

In trading on Friday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Oceaneering International, up about 13.8% and shares of Core Laboratories, up about 11.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF, down about 0.8% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Fortrea Holdings, lower by about 4.8%, and shares of Biogen, lower by about 2.6% on the day.

