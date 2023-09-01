News & Insights

Friday's ETF Movers: OIH, FTXG

September 01, 2023 — 12:12 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nabors Industries, up about 8.2% and shares of Oceaneering International, up about 8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF, off about 1.1% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Proshares Ultra Semiconductors, lower by about 2.6%, and shares of General Mills, lower by about 2.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

