In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of UnitedHealth Group, up about 6.9% and shares of Lifestance Health Group, up about 6.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, down about 3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Tellurian, lower by about 6.5%, and shares of Kosmos Energy, lower by about 5.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: IHF, XOP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.