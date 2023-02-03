Friday's ETF Movers: IAI, GDXJ

In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Piper Sandler, up about 8.1% and shares of LPL Financial Holdings, up about 6.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 4.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Silvercrest Metals, lower by about 10.5%, and shares of Great Panther Mining, lower by about 7.8% on the day.

