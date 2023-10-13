Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, XSD

In trading on Friday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coeur Mining (CDE), up about 14.5% and shares of Hecla Mining (HL), up about 14.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD), off about 3.7% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Smart Global Holdings (SGH), lower by about 45.2%, and shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS), lower by about 5.8% on the day.

