Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, OIH

December 09, 2022 — 01:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Torex Gold Resources, up about 10.5% and shares of Gatos Silver, up about 5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 2.7% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Halliburton, lower by about 4.1%, and shares of Schlumberger, lower by about 3.9% on the day.

