News & Insights

Markets
CDE

Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, ICLN

April 05, 2024 — 12:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coeur Mining, up about 9.3% and shares of Oceanagold, up about 6.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, off about 0.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Sunpower, lower by about 5.6%, and shares of Enphase Energy, lower by about 5.5% on the day.

Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, ICLNVIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, ICLN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDE
SPWR
ENPH
ICLN
GDXJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.