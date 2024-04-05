In trading on Friday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coeur Mining, up about 9.3% and shares of Oceanagold, up about 6.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, off about 0.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Sunpower, lower by about 5.6%, and shares of Enphase Energy, lower by about 5.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, ICLN

