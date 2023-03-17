In trading on Friday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Orla Mining, up about 15.2% and shares of Orla Mining, up about 14.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, off about 5.7% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of First Republic Bank, lower by about 25.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, IAT

