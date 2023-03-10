In trading on Friday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Harmony Gold Mining Limited, up about 6.2% and shares of Endeavour Mining, up about 5.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, down about 5.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Western Alliance, lower by about 22.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: GDX, IAT

