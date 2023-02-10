In trading on Friday, the First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Kosmos Energy, up about 5.8% and shares of Murphy Oil, up about 5.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 3.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Zhihu, lower by about 9.1%, and shares of Tuya, lower by about 6.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: FTXN, CQQQ

