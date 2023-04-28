News & Insights

Friday's ETF Movers: FCG, TAN

April 28, 2023 — 12:03 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, the First Trust Natural Gas ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Talos Energy, up about 6.5% and shares of Callon Petroleum, up about 5.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, down about 2.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of First Solar, lower by about 13.3%, and shares of Altus Power, lower by about 3.9% on the day.

