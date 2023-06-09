In trading on Friday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, up about 10.3% and shares of Tuya , up about 2.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, off about 1.4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Mcewen Mining, lower by about 4.5%, and shares of Endeavour Silver, lower by about 2% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, SIL

