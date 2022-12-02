In trading on Friday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Zhihu, up about 10.8% and shares of Dada Nexus, up about 6.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, down about 17.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Cyberark Software, lower by about 5%, and shares of Zim Integrated Shipping Services, lower by about 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, HEFA

