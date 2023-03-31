In trading on Friday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, up about 17.9% and shares of Personalis, up about 16.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 1.4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Karora Resources, lower by about 6.8%, and shares of Calibre Mining, lower by about 6.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: ARKG, GDXJ

