In trading on Friday, the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Bill Holdings, up about 17.2% and shares of Coinbase Global, up about 16.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, down about 0.8% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Monolithic Power Systems, lower by about 10.7%, and shares of Epam Systems, lower by about 10.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: ARKF, QVML

