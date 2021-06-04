Friday's ETF Movers: XSD, IAT

In trading on Friday, the SPDR— S&P— Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Kopin, up about 10% and shares of Synaptics, up about 6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, off about 1.3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Tcf Financial, lower by about 2.7%, and shares of Huntington Bancshares, lower by about 2.6% on the day.

