Friday's ETF Movers: XOP, SIL

In trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Antero Resources (AR), up about 11.1% and shares of EQT (EQT), up about 7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF (SIL), off about 1.8% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of McEwen Mining (MUX), lower by about 3.4%, and shares of First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.CA), lower by about 2.6% on the day.

