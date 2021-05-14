Friday's ETF Movers: XOP, PICK

In trading on Friday, the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gevo, up about 20.4% and shares of Range Resources, up about 9.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF, down about 0.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Cleveland-cliffs, lower by about 3.1%, and shares of Carpenter Technology, lower by about 1.6% on the day.

