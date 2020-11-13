Friday's ETF Movers: XOP, ONEV

In trading on Friday, the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of PBF Energy, up about 8.8% and shares of Par Pacific Holdings, up about 7.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF, down about 1.4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Cincinnati Financial, lower by about 5.3%, and shares of Iron Mountaim, lower by about 1.9% on the day.

