Friday's ETF Movers: XOP, IYG

In trading on Friday, the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of SM Energy, up about 7.4% and shares of Cnx Resources, up about 6.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, off about 1.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Visa, lower by about 4.5%, and shares of Mastercard, lower by about 3.8% on the day.

