Friday's ETF Movers: XOP, GDXJ

In trading on Friday, the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Continental Resources, up about 11.5% and shares of Kosmos Energy, up about 11.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 0.7% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Seabridge Gold, lower by about 8%, and shares of New Pacific Metals, lower by about 4.5% on the day.

