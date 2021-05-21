Friday's ETF Movers: XOP, COPX

In trading on Friday, the SPDR— S&P— Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of CVR Energy, up about 6.7% and shares of Green Plains, up about 6.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Copper Miners ETF, down about 1.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Capstone Mining, lower by about 5.8%, and shares of Hudbay Minerals, lower by about 3.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.