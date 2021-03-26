Friday's ETF Movers: XME, PEJ

In trading on Friday, the SPDR— S&P— Metals & Mining ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Century Aluminum, up about 17.3% and shares of United States Steel, up about 8.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, off about 2.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Discovery, lower by about 19.5%, and shares of Viacomcbs, lower by about 12.7% on the day.

