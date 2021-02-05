Markets
Friday's ETF Movers: XME, MLPA

In trading on Friday, the SPDR— S&P— Metals & Mining ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Century Aluminum, up about 7.8% and shares of Freeport-mcmoran, up about 4.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF, down about 1.4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Nustar Energy, lower by about 0.2%, and shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, lower by about 0.1% on the day.

