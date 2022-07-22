In trading on Friday, the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of American Water Works, up about 1.7% and shares of Cms Energy, up about 1.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, down about 5.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Roku, lower by about 10.8%, and shares of Unity Software, lower by about 10.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: XLU, ARKW

