Markets
AWK

Friday's ETF Movers: XLU, ARKW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of American Water Works, up about 1.7% and shares of Cms Energy, up about 1.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, down about 5.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Roku, lower by about 10.8%, and shares of Unity Software, lower by about 10.6% on the day.

Friday's ETF Movers: XLU, ARKW
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: XLU, ARKW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AWK CMS ROKU U ARKW XLU

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular