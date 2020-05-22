Friday's ETF Movers: XLRE, CQQQ

In trading on Friday, the The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of American Tower, up about 5.3% and shares of Crown Castle International, up about 3.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ETF, down about 3.8% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Weibo, lower by about 9.1%, and shares of Momo, lower by about 7.8% on the day.

