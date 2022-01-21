In trading on Friday, the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Clorox, up about 2% and shares of Mondelez International, up about 1.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, down about 5.1% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Coinbase Global, lower by about 12.2%, and shares of Shopify, lower by about 9.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: XLP, ARKW

