Friday's ETF Movers: XLE, SPYD

In trading on Friday, the The Energy Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Marathon Petroleum, up about 6.2% and shares of Apache, up about 5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— Portfolio S&P 500— High Dividend ETF, trading flat in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Amcor, lower by about 0.8%, and shares of Realty Income, higher by about 0.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.