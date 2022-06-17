In trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Scholar Rock Holding, up about 75.4% and shares of Bluebird Bio, up about 26% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Natural Gas ETF, down about 6.7% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of W&T Offshore, lower by about 10%, and shares of PDC Energy, lower by about 9.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: XBI, FCG

