Markets
TPTX

Friday's ETF Movers: XBI, ARKW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, up about 116.3% and shares of Nurix Therapeutics, up about 14.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, off about 6.3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Shopify, lower by about 9.9%, and shares of Roblox, lower by about 9.9% on the day.

Friday's ETF Movers: XBI, ARKW
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: XBI, ARKW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TPTX NRIX SHOP RBLX ARKW XBI

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular