In trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, up about 116.3% and shares of Nurix Therapeutics, up about 14.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, off about 6.3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Shopify, lower by about 9.9%, and shares of Roblox, lower by about 9.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: XBI, ARKW

