Friday's ETF Movers: XAR, MCHI

In trading on Friday, the SPDR— S&P— Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS), up about 9.4% and shares of Northrop Grumman (NOC), up about 4.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI), off about 1.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Noah Holdings (NOAH), lower by about 3.9%, and shares of Qudian (QD), lower by about 3.6% on the day.

