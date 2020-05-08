Friday's ETF Movers: XAR, GDXJ

In trading on Friday, the SPDR— S&P— Aerospace & Defense ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Axon Enterprise, up about 20.8% and shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, up about 13% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 0.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Dundee Precious Metals, lower by about 7%, and shares of Sandstorm Gold, lower by about 6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.