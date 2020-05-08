Markets
AAXN

Friday's ETF Movers: XAR, GDXJ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, the SPDR— S&P— Aerospace & Defense ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Axon Enterprise, up about 20.8% and shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, up about 13% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 0.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Dundee Precious Metals, lower by about 7%, and shares of Sandstorm Gold, lower by about 6% on the day.

Friday's ETF Movers: XAR, GDXJ
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: XAR, GDXJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAXN KTOS SAND GDXJ XAR

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular