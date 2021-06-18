Friday's ETF Movers: WCLD, PSI

In trading on Friday, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Docusign, up about 5.4% and shares of Asana, up about 4.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF, down about 3.1% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Ichor Holdings, lower by about 6.7%, and shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, lower by about 6.5% on the day.

