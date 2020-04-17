Markets
SD

Friday's ETF Movers: VDE, GDXJ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, the Vanguard Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sandridge Energy, up about 17.6% and shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions, up about 17.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 3.7% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Alacer Gold, lower by about 8.1%, and shares of Hecla Mining, lower by about 7.1% on the day.

Friday's ETF Movers: VDE, GDXJ
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: VDE, GDXJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SD NEX HL GDXJ VDE

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular