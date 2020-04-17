Friday's ETF Movers: VDE, GDXJ

In trading on Friday, the Vanguard Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sandridge Energy, up about 17.6% and shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions, up about 17.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 3.7% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Alacer Gold, lower by about 8.1%, and shares of Hecla Mining, lower by about 7.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.