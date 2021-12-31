Friday's ETF Movers: URA, PNQI

In trading on Friday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Laramide Resources, up about 7.7% and shares of Centrus Energy, up about 5.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF, down about 0.8% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Alibaba Group, lower by about 3.3%, and shares of Carvana, lower by about 2.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.