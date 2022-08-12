Markets
WDAY

Friday's ETF Movers: TQQQ, CQQQ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, the TQQQ ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Workday, up about 5.8% and shares of Applied Materials, up about 4.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 0.4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Autohome, lower by about 3.2%, and shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, lower by about 1.1% on the day.

Friday's ETF Movers: TQQQ, CQQQ
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: TQQQ, CQQQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WDAY AMAT ATHM TME CQQQ TQQQ

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular