In trading on Friday, the TQQQ ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Workday, up about 5.8% and shares of Applied Materials, up about 4.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 0.4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Autohome, lower by about 3.2%, and shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, lower by about 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: TQQQ, CQQQ

