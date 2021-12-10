Friday's ETF Movers: TDIV, URA

In trading on Friday, the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Oracle, up about 14.8% and shares of Broadcom, up about 7.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, off about 2.7% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Denison Mines, lower by about 5.3%, and shares of Laramide Resources, lower by about 5.1% on the day.

