Friday's ETF Movers: TAN, XME

In trading on Friday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Solaredge Technologies, up about 6.9% and shares of Enphase Energy, up about 5.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Metals & Mining ETF, down about 2.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Warrior Met Coal, lower by about 8.4%, and shares of Alcoa, lower by about 7.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.