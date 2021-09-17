Friday's ETF Movers: TAN, URA

In trading on Friday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Renesola, up about 6.1% and shares of Azure Power Global, up about 4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, off about 5.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Mega Uranium, lower by about 11.4%, and shares of Fusion 3.0, lower by about 10.5% on the day.

