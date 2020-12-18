Friday's ETF Movers: TAN, SPYD

In trading on Friday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Jinkosolar Holding, up about 15.2% and shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, up about 12.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— Portfolio S&P 500— High Dividend ETF, off about 2.7% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Vornado Realty Trust, lower by about 3%, and shares of Apartment Investment and Management, lower by about 2.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.