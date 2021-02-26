Friday's ETF Movers: TAN, SIL

In trading on Friday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sunnova Energy International, up about 9.2% and shares of Sunrun, up about 8.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, down about 4.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Endeavour Silver, lower by about 7.7%, and shares of Coeur Mining, lower by about 6.8% on the day.

