Markets
NOVA

Friday's ETF Movers: TAN, SIL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sunnova Energy International, up about 9.2% and shares of Sunrun, up about 8.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, down about 4.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Endeavour Silver, lower by about 7.7%, and shares of Coeur Mining, lower by about 6.8% on the day.

Friday's ETF Movers: TAN, SIL
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: TAN, SIL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOVA RUN EXK CDE SIL TAN

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest