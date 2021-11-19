Friday's ETF Movers: TAN, OIH

In trading on Friday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Jinkosolar Holding, up about 8.4% and shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, up about 7.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 5.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Oil States International, lower by about 8.4%, and shares of RES, lower by about 8.1% on the day.

