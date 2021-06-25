Friday's ETF Movers: TAN, MLPA

In trading on Friday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sunworks, up about 10.4% and shares of Jinkosolar Holding, up about 9.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF, off about 1.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Genesis Energy, lower by about 2.7%, and shares of Nustar Energy, lower by about 2.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.