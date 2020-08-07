Friday's ETF Movers: TAN, MLPA

In trading on Friday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of First Solar, up about 14.9% and shares of Canadian Solar, up about 10.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF, down about 5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Nustar Energy, lower by about 2.6%, and shares of MPLX ower by about 1.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.