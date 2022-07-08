In trading on Friday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Azure Power Global, up about 10% and shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, up about 8.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Copper Miners ETF, down about 1.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Capstone Copper, lower by about 10.2%, and shares of Hudbay Minerals, lower by about 7.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: TAN, COPX

