Friday's ETF Movers: SOXX, SIL

In trading on Friday, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nvidia, up about 5.7% and shares of Xilinx, up about 4.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, off about 7.4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Fortuna Silver Mines, lower by about 12.1%, and shares of Bear Creek Mining, lower by about 11.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

