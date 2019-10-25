Markets
Friday's ETF Movers: SOXX, REZ

In trading on Friday, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Intel (INTC), up about 7.8% and shares of Nvidia (NVDA), up about 4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (REZ), down about 1.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Ventas (VTR), lower by about 8.6%, and shares of Cubesmart (CUBE), lower by about 4.9% on the day.

