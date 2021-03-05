Markets
PFS

Friday's ETF Movers: SMDV, PBW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, the ProShares ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Provident Financial Services, up about 6.6% and shares of South Jersey Industries, up about 6.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, down about 7.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Ameresco, lower by about 16.1%, and shares of Flux Power Holdings, lower by about 12.7% on the day.

Friday's ETF Movers: SMDV, PBW
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: SMDV, PBW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFS SJI AMRC FLUX PBW SMDV

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest