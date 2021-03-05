Friday's ETF Movers: SMDV, PBW

In trading on Friday, the ProShares ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Provident Financial Services, up about 6.6% and shares of South Jersey Industries, up about 6.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, down about 7.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Ameresco, lower by about 16.1%, and shares of Flux Power Holdings, lower by about 12.7% on the day.

