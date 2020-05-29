Friday's ETF Movers: SIL, MLPA

In trading on Friday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pan American Silver, up about 9.4% and shares of Coeur Mining, up about 9.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF, down about 2.8% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Genesis Energy, lower by about 5.9%, and shares of EQM Midstream Partners, lower by about 4.9% on the day.

