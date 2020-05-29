Markets
PAAS

Friday's ETF Movers: SIL, MLPA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pan American Silver, up about 9.4% and shares of Coeur Mining, up about 9.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF, down about 2.8% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Genesis Energy, lower by about 5.9%, and shares of EQM Midstream Partners, lower by about 4.9% on the day.

Friday's ETF Movers: SIL, MLPA
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: SIL, MLPA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PAAS CDE GEL EQM MLPA SIL

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular